Birch Capital Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Birch Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.80. 18,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,224. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $104.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

