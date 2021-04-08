Birch Capital Management LLC Sells 298 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Birch Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 4.4% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after buying an additional 586,258 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $743,879,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,059,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,168,000 after buying an additional 431,491 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,799,000 after buying an additional 38,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $4.57 on Thursday, reaching $365.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,895. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.23 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $344.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

