Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $613.80 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 166.2% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $613.80 million and approximately $58.34 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $3.29 or 0.00005660 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019906 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

