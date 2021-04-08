Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $106.72 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and approximately $245.59 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 162.3% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $106.72 or 0.00184649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.97 or 0.00307925 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00128626 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

