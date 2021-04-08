BitRewards (BIT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $37.00

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, BitRewards has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. BitRewards has a market capitalization of $83,516.14 and approximately $37.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitRewards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00036148 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001624 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000112 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About BitRewards

BitRewards (BIT) is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitRewards

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRewards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitRewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

