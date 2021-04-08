Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.60

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.55, with a volume of 17334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.52.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$4.10 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.60. The firm has a market cap of C$208.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.50.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$56.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

