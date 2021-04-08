BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
BYM opened at $15.28 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75.
