BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

MHD opened at $16.29 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

