BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
MHD opened at $16.29 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
