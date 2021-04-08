BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MCA)

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71.

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

