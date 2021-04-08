BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.21% from the stock’s current price.

BMTX opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48. BM Technologies has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $18.35.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

