BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.21% from the stock’s current price.
BMTX opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48. BM Technologies has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $18.35.
BM Technologies Company Profile
