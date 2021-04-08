Bodycote (LON:BOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $850.00

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 850 ($11.11) and last traded at GBX 842.50 ($11.01), with a volume of 5408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 836 ($10.92).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bodycote from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 646.25 ($8.44).

The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,245.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 778.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 721.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is 96.50%.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

