Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,696 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Boingo Wireless were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

In related news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at $460,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

WIFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

NASDAQ WIFI opened at $14.02 on Thursday. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $626.95 million, a PE ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.