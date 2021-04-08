Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boliden AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.68.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

