Boltwood Capital Management Buys 35,242 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,242 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 7.0% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Boltwood Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $15,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,728 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,898 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,229,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,317,000 after purchasing an additional 266,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,335,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.49. 29,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,917,677. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.34. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.94 and a 12-month high of $38.69.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

