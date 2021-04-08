Boltwood Capital Management Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

VCIT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.47. The company had a trading volume of 28,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,563. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.41 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

