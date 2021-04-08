Boltwood Capital Management Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

VCIT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.47. The company had a trading volume of 28,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,563. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.41 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit