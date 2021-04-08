Boltwood Capital Management Sells 365 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.5% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $349,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $9,755,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 251,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 22.2% in the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,402,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

