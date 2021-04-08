Boothe Investment Group Inc. Has $5.14 Million Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,462 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the quarter. Xilinx accounts for approximately 3.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,529 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,319 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.06.

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.29. The company had a trading volume of 62,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,518. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.45 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.33.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.