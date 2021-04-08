Boothe Investment Group Inc. Takes Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. GlaxoSmithKline comprises 0.4% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GSK. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.57. 269,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,990,228. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $98.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.23%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit