BOScoin (BOS) Reaches Market Cap of $3.78 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOScoin has a market cap of $3.78 million and $4,074.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000171 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

