Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein Sells 530 Shares

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eddy W. Hartenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 23rd, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total transaction of $248,835.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 9th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80.
  • On Tuesday, February 23rd, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total transaction of $247,388.10.
  • On Tuesday, February 9th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20.
  • On Tuesday, January 26th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60.
  • On Tuesday, January 12th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total transaction of $238,351.60.

AVGO stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $485.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.80 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $198.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $469.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

