Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $469.92.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,241,645. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $485.48. 1,811,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,719. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $246.80 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $198.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Analyst Recommendations for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit