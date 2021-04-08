Brokerages Anticipate Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

LNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.23. 21,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.27. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.403 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

