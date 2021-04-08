Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to Post $0.05 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.00. Lincoln Educational Services posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.83 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $174.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth about $101,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

