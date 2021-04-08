Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to Post $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.00. Lincoln Educational Services posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.83 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $174.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth about $101,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit