Brokerages Anticipate Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.09. Pegasystems reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

PEGA stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.62. 705,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,157. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $72.49 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.91 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,756.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,815 shares of company stock valued at $954,723. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

