Brokerages Expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will announce sales of $5.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.36 million and the highest is $10.00 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $1.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 435.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $28.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.40 million to $46.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $49.63 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $84.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.20. 64,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $267.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.72. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $16.37.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,307.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 70,111 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,248,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 438,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,137,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

