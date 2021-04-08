Brokerages Expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Logitech International posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.89.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,772. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.90. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $120.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $274,597.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at $86,990,111.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,015 shares of company stock worth $9,166,970. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Logitech International by 16,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 453.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

