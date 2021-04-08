Brokerages Expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.77. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE:NTB traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.98. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $41.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

