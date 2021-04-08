Brokerages Set Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Price Target at $20.67

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BNL shares. Truist increased their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

BNL opened at $18.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

