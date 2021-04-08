Brokerages Set ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target at $55.05

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.05.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

COP opened at $52.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.35, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,242 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,740 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.5% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 36,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,764 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

