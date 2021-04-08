Brokerages Set Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) PT at $14.00

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EB traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 48,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,169. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 3.12.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

