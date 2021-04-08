Brokerages Set Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Price Target at $49.20

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of FBC stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.63. The stock had a trading volume of 554,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,280. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.73 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. Analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $307,701,000 after buying an additional 1,191,843 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,019,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,783,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 85.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,320,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,130,000 after purchasing an additional 606,718 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,226,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

