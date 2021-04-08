Brokerages Set GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target at $94.29

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in GDS during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in GDS by 597.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in GDS by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.83. The company had a trading volume of 18,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,160. GDS has a 1 year low of $49.72 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.34.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

