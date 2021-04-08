Brokerages Set KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) PT at GBX 662.50

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 662.50 ($8.66).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KAZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.19) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of KAZ Minerals stock traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 864.70 ($11.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,928. KAZ Minerals has a twelve month low of GBX 372.21 ($4.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 870.69 ($11.38). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 842.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 698.27. The stock has a market cap of £4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.22, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.62.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

