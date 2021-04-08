Brokerages Set loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Price Target at $24.08

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.08.

LDI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Shares of LDI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,225. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.