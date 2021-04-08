Brokerages Set Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Target Price at $17.73

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rowe initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target for the company.

NYSE:LU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.36. 2,487,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863,403. Lufax has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Lufax will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LU. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $325,000.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

