Brokers Offer Predictions for Akumin Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Akumin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.30.

Get Akumin alerts:

Separately, Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of AKU opened at C$4.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$291.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.92, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.69. Akumin has a 52-week low of C$2.10 and a 52-week high of C$4.98.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.