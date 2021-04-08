BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.38.

A number of research firms have commented on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.03. The stock had a trading volume of 82,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,975. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 3.04. BRP has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $90.72.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. Research analysts expect that BRP will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.1031 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BRP by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,092 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of BRP by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,234,000 after acquiring an additional 80,185 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter worth about $40,156,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of BRP by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 579,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,302,000 after acquiring an additional 169,009 shares in the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

