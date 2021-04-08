Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

BMTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Shares of BMTC stock opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.46 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 100,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

