BTC Lite Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.00 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BTC Lite coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $86,441.13 and $5.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00056008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00022346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00083610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.11 or 0.00631815 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00030483 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTCL is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

BTC Lite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.