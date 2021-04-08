BTIG Research Increases PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $110.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Shares of PAR traded up $15.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,579. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.91.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $58.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.39 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

