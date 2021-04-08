BTIG Research Increases PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $110.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.
Shares of PAR traded up $15.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,579. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.91.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.
PAR Technology Company Profile
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.
