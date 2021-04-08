Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Shares Gap Down to $30.90

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.90, but opened at $30.07. Cactus shares last traded at $29.86, with a volume of 1,360 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.88 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $330,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,843.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cadent Energy Partners Ii Lp sold 4,111,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $125,598,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,236,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,416,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock valued at $232,705,589 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cactus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Company Profile (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

