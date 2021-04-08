CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CAIXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered CaixaBank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of CAIXY opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.06.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

