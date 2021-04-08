Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 20th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ CHW opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $10.78.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
