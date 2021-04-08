Calix (NYSE:CALX) PT Raised to $52.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CALX. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix stock opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. Calix has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.43 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 7.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,157 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 597,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 52,295 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Calix in the third quarter worth $941,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.