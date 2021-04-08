Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

CATC stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.47. 6,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,123. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $86.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.45. The company has a market capitalization of $580.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $44.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.