Campbell Capital Management Inc. Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up about 3.2% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 11.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,202,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,507,000 after purchasing an additional 58,666 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 107.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 242,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 125,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $4,050,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.10. 263,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,363,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.91. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.65.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

