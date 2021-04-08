Campbell Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,302 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,208 shares of company stock worth $5,433,062 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.42.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $361.69. 84,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,630. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $160.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

