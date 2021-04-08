Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,051 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,330,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,036,000 after purchasing an additional 121,438 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,650,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after buying an additional 632,500 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,542,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after buying an additional 293,000 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,239,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 97,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,581,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 210,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBI shares. Sidoti cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -59.64 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.