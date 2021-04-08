Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.78 Million Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1,125,290.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,539 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,529 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

