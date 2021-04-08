Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $1.57 Million in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 50,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 199,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $226,064.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,503.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,612 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $56.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.63. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $369.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.40 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

